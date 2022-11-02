YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street.
YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, according to a press release from Sergeant Derrick Perez with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The Task Force responded with information about the 26-year-old being around the Buena area on October 29. He was arrested that day after leaving a home on Burr Street.
The man was booked into the Yakima County Jail for suspected murder and kidnapping charges.
