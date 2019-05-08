YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police say that on Wednesday, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) arrested 24-year-old Damien Iniguez, who is a suspect in the April 2016 shooting death of Antonio Esteban-Olguin.

YPD says Iniguez was named by law enforcement as a suspect in the death of Esteban-Olguin a few days after the shooting, which happened on April 10, 2016 in the 200 block of South 17th Avenue. Esteban-Olguin died of a gunshot wound to his neck.

VOTF members, which include local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, arrested Iniguez on South 5th Avenue and Kateenah Way in Union Gap at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Iniguez was booked into the Yakima County jail on a charge of first degree murder.

Additional information about this case may be released as it becomes available.