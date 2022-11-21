Violent sexual predator denied release by Walla Walla jury

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla jury denied the release of a sexual predator after prosecutors proved that he was still dangerous to the public.
Justin Mackey, 42, was originally convicted of three counts of first-degree rape of a child in 1993 and was later convicted of third-degree child molestation in 2002 in Walla Walla County. In 2008, Mackey was committed to the state’s Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island after he was found to be a sexually violent predator, and has remained there since.
Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator law (SVP) allows the state Attorney General’s Office to prove in trial that a violent sex offendor is still likely to engage in sexual violence because of a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder.
“My team works hard to protect the public from individuals who continue to be sexually violent predators,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “Public safety is a priority for my office.”
The trial which denied Mackey’s release began Nov. 7 and concluded Nov. 18.
In 1990, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a law permitting the involuntary institutionalization of sex offenders after they serve criminal sentences. As of Nov. 1, 2022, 204 sexually violent predators are in the state’s Special Commitment Program, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.