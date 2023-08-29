WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A new Walla Walla Public Schools program is making it easier than ever to volunteer this school year.
VIP: Volunteer in Person is a one-stop, easy to use online volunteer management system that lets those interested in helping out at a school click on the VIP logo on the district or school website to get started.
“We know we can’t do this alone, that is why we are committed to maximizing family engagement and enhancing volunteer opportunities across our schools," said Dr. Wade Smith, Superintendent.
Once the logo is clicked those interested in volunteering are able to see what opportunities are available by school throughout the district. After an online background check and onboarding process those interested can register to volunteer for a specific event, classroom experience or sign up to be contacted for future opportunities.
According to the district there are several opportunities for community volunteers in Walla Walla's schools, including reading to students, helping out in classrooms, chaperoning field trips, mentoring, eating lunch with students and more.
“VIP allows volunteers to choose the type of volunteer experience they would like to have, how much time they want to commit and where they would like to help out," said Beth Swanson the district's Volunteer Coordinator.
If a family or community member has previously volunteered and completed a background check within the past two years they are automatically enrolled in the new VIP system according to the district.
How to register for the VIP program:
- Visiting the VIP website.
- Creating an account.
- Review the volunteer handbook and complete a background check.
- Search volunteer opportunities.
- Schedule a volunteer assignment.
For more information on the VIP program please contact Beth Swanson, Communities in Schools at bswanson@wwps.org
