GOLDENDALE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed deer around Goldendale are being affected by the viral infection known as AHD, or adenovirus hemorrhagic disease. It only affects members of the deer family.
The first AHD outbreak in the state was during summer 2017, also around Goldendale. It is expected to have affected at least 25 animals. Oregon has outbreaks every year and cases have been confirmed more in the region over the past few years. In 2021, it’s reported that hundreds of deer died in Northwest Washington from AHD as it spread.
The disease is not a reported threat to livestock, pets or people, through contact or consumption. WDFW still recommends using disposable gloves for wildlife carcass handling, and avoiding animals that are clearly sick.
“There is no known cure or treatment for the virus,” said WDFW veterinarian Dr. Kristin Mansfield. “AHD is transmitted by direct contact between deer, making it more likely for the virus to spread in areas with high deer concentrations.”
Signs of AHD include:
rapid/open-mouth breathing
foaming or drooling from mouth
diarrhea
weakness
emaciation
Deer of any age can contract AHD, but it is most common in fawn. It does not always kill the affected deer, but if fatal, deer will die within three to five days of exposure. If you see a sick or dead deer near Goldendale, report it to the WDFW online.
“We ask people not to concentrate deer by providing feed or water for them,” said Mansfield. “That is the best way we can help minimize the spread of this disease.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.