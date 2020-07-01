YAKIMA, WA- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses have been on the front lines.
As Yakima continues to be a hot spot, nurses have not caught a break.
One challenge Intensive Care Unit nurses are facing of the converted ICU unit.
One Virginia Mason Memorial ICU nurse, Jennylyn Pace said "These rooms these beds were not designed to take care of ICU patients.
So often times you are ducking under stepping over IV lines, crammed into small spaces."
Pace said they do this wearing full protective gear.
"Once you're in that gear you do as much as you can because you want to preserve that protective equipment and so your in a patient room sometimes for 3 hours, that's 3 hours of not going to the bathroom of not sitting down of not drinking water," said Pace.
She also says when there's more than 10 patients on a ventilator everyday, it requires a lot of nursing care.
"There are only so many of us and really one nurse can take care safely, take care safely of two patients at a time on a ventilator," said Pace.
Even though nurses are stressed and working long hours there is still people recovering.
Pace said "This patient was discharged on oxygen but got to go home and hug their family and that is so good for our souls. But it's not happening often enough."
Dr. Tanny Davenport with Virginia Mason Memorial said despite having transferred 17 patients a few weeks ago, right now the number of transfers is slightly going down.
He said capacity is evaluated during every shift. As of today there is 37 COVID-19 positive, 14 of those are on ventilators.
The best way to help nurses is to simply wear masks. Dr. Davenport said "Don't let your guard down continue to discipline the masking and practicing social distancing that's going to be the best thing that helps Jennylyn and ICU nurses not be overwhelmed with more and more COVID patients and so we don't have to transfer anybody."
Virginia Mason Memorial representatives said they were just awarded a grant for a bilingual counselor that is available for employees and community members.