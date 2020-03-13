YAKIMA,WA - Virginia Mason Memorial has been working closely with the Yakima Health District and the Washington State Department of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To proactively protect the health and safety of patients, the community, our families and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak, Virginia Mason Memorial is temporarily suspending several services and community classes.

Beginning at noon today (Friday, March 13) no visitors will be allowed in the hospital. Exceptions will be made for time-limited visits. These patients include:

· In critical condition

· Having surgery (1 visitor)

· Under age 18 (1 visitor)

· Limited developmentally (1 visitor)

· In labor (1 partner, 1 support person)

· Neonates and medically fragile children (1 parent, 1 support person)

· Patients arriving to our ED with large families must designate 1 person to come inside with the patient.

We encourage families and friends to visit with loved ones by phone calls, FaceTime, Skype and other means. Anyone entering the hospital is subject to medical screening before entering.

VMM is also immediately suspending our large and vital volunteer workforce during this time. Many of our valued volunteers are older and have pre-existing conditions.

Other services that are closed or on hold during the outbreak are:

· Valet Parking

· The Gift Shop

· Community education classes, including Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Wellness, Kohl’s Cares Exercise Classes, ACT!

· All bereavement classes and support groups

The outbreak of COVID-19 has also affected the Memorial Foundation’s YouthWorks pageants:

CANCELLED: Highland High School, Wednesday, March 18 CANCELLED: Sunnyside High School, Saturday, March 21. POSTPONED: Mr. Capitol, which was to be held on Sunday, March 22, is postponed.

We understand that this is a difficult time for our community, and we apologize for the inconvenience. But limiting the number of people in our hospital is an important way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Those with symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc., please call your health care provider before going to a health care center. If you don’t have a provider, call VMM’s call center at 509-249-5097 or you can call the Washington State Department of Health Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-525-0127, (press #).

Also, the Emergency Department is not the appropriate place to seek a return-to-work letter for those who have had symptoms and want to return to the workplace. Please call your primary care provider, go to one of our HealthyNow convenient-care clinics or to a local walk-in clinic.