Kennewick, Richland, Yakima, and Pasco school districts are all implementing COVID-19 protocols which include wearing face masks indoors (optional if outdoors at recess) maintaining social distance of 3 feet in classrooms, and 6 feet in common areas.
If your child is exposed to COVID-19, they must contact the school and stay home to quarantine. They can return to school after 10 days or once they're symptoms have improved. Voluntary COVID testing is also available in some schools.
There are also options for in-person learning. In Kennewick School District, you can partake in the Mid-Columbia Partnership for kindergarten through 8th grade and Endeavor High School for grades 9th-12th. It's essentially home schooling with a few hours of in-person learning each week.
Students will still have access to athletics and other extra curriculars at their school. This program can be either fully online or a hybrid of both online and in person.
For Pasco School District, there are three options. IPal which stands for Internet Pasco Academy of Learning, has been around for 13 years. There's also the Pasco Parent Partnership (which encourages homeschooling and parent leadership), and PIXEL which stands for Pasco Innovative Experience of E-Learning program for kindergarten through 8th grade.
Both IPal and PIXEL are teacher lead.
In Yakima, your children kindergarten through 5th grade can enroll in online learning through Discovery Lab or Yakima Online for those 6th through 12th grade. There's also a temporary at home school program for children that are quarantining temporarily.
In Richland School District, they offer Pacific Crest Online for kinder through grade students.
For more information on your school's COVID-19 protocols or virtual learning opportunities, visit their websites linked in this article.