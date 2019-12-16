Virtual simulator teaches how to safely use firearms

PASCO, Wash. - What if you could learn how to use a firearm without actually shooting any bullets?

There's a new business that just opened in Pasco designed just for that.

It's all part of a virtual simulation that uses laser pistols instead of real ones.

Karlson Keel got the idea to open "Hotshot Laser Training, LLC" after discovering there were limited options in the Tri Cities that teach people how to properly use guns.

"I kinda found this online but it was actually in Georgia. And I looked more locally...couldn’t find anything like this in Washington state...let alone in the Tri Cities...and so I had the idea to start my own business," Keel said.

There are over 70 virtual scenarios ranging in difficulty level and experience. The more you go through, the more challenging and realistic they become.

Shooting basics, trigger control, concealed carry tactics, and weapon-oriented self defense are all emphasized in the training sessions.

"The biggest problems people have with guns is that they’re loud and scary. These guns only shoot lasers. There’s no recoil. There’s no loud booms. You don’t have to wear ear protection or eye protection. Nothing like that,” Keel said.

It also teaches you about firearm laws so you'll know what you can and can't do when defending yourself.

Whether you treat it like a video game or go to learn, Keen says this is something all people can enjoy no matter how old they are.

Up to four people can attend a session. Each session costs $55.

Hotshot Laser Training, LLC is located on 824 W. Lewis Street in Pasco next to the Cricket Wireless store.

You can schedule a session by calling (509) 374-7300.