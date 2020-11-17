Virtually video call or visit Santa at Valley Mall this year

UNION GAP, WA - Naughty or Nice? Santa will check his list twice at Valley Mall this year with two options: contactless in-person visits or virtual visits.
“We feel people could really use some holiday cheer this year, so we’ve made things extra festive here at Valley Mall,” states Jacob Butler, marketing manager for Valley Mall.
All Santa visits are by appointment only, so it’s important for families to reserve their time with Santa on Valley Mall’s website to save their spot.
“We’ve re-arranged Santa’s workshop so parents and children will have no physical contact. But rest assured, St. Nick will be in the photos and will be able to chat with his visitors and hear their wishes. We’ve also added a virtual option so families can visit with Santa from the comfort of their own home and receive a full download of the video, perfect to share with friends and family,” states Butler.
How to Schedule Visits & Photos with Santa
To schedule a visit, go to: https://amusemattebooksanta.com/valley-mall/ and select either a contactless in-person visit or a virtual visit.
- Photos and visits will be offered from Nov 27 through Dec 24.
- Choose the time that works best for your family.
- You will receive an email confirmation as well as a reminder the day before your appointment.
- Arrive a little early on your appointment day and wear your masks!