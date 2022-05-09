Visit Tri-Cities begins search for new President & CEO

TRI-CITIES, WA - Visit Tri-Cities President and CEO has announced his resignation to become the CEO of Columbia Industries.
Michael Novakovich will remain in his role with Visit Tri-Cities through July 1, 2022.
Now, the Visit Tri-Cities Board of Directors has begun the process to search for Novakovich’s replacement.
“The Visit Tri-Cities Board of Directors has the greatest appreciation for Michael and the outstanding leadership he has provided the organization,” stated Corey Pearson, Visit Tri-Cities Board Chair. “Under his leadership, the organization has grown its innovation and outcomes, market reach, community and business impact, team development, program offerings, brand awareness, and revenues.”
The Visit Tri-Cities Board of Directors started conducting a nationwide search, with a hiring announcement expected sometime this summer.
“We have an exceptional team that will continue advancing and enhancing our tourism industry as we undergo a search for a new CEO,” Pearson said. “We wish Michael great success leading Columbia Industries.”
During Novakovich’s time leading Visit Tri-Cities, the organization achieved DMAP Accreditation with “Distinction” from Destinations International; earned national recognition with the Best Idea Program Outstanding Achievement Award for innovation, and the organization was recognized as a “Trailblazer” through MMGY NextFactor’s destination assessment.
Novakovich also led the team to nearly a full recovery of annual economic impact, $489.3 million in visitor spending in 2021, following two years of successfully navigating the pandemic in arguably the most adversely impacted industry.
Visitor Center (Main Branch - Kennewick)
7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite B
Kennewick, WA 99336
Open Monday through Friday, 8am - 5pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.