Visit Tri-Cities celebrates National Tourism Week with contests, activities and more
Courtesy: Visit Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —

Visit Tri-Cities is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week from May 2-7 to highlight the importance of tourism. This year’s theme is “The Future of Travel” and will offer ideas for supporting Tri-Cities tourism. 

The best way to ensure the longevity of attractions we all enjoy is to make sure the community experiences them, said Visit Tri-Cities. 

“Tourism is fun and games, literally, but is also an impactful and a vital component of the Tri-Cities economy,” said the Visit Tri-Cities press release. “Each year, visitors spend $489.3 million in Benton and Franklin counties which generates $51.2 million in State and local taxes.”

Visit Tri-Cities continued to say this money impacts community resources and reduces the household tax burden for Tri-Citians by more than $500. 

The weeklong celebration is accompanied by a community picture contest. People are asked to take pictures of the community tourist attractions they visit and post them to social media with #TCTourism. Photos must be taken in Tri-Cities over the past two years and feature any tourism-related activity. Be sure to tag @tricitieswa and @AveloAir to enter. 

A secret group of “tourism experts” will be judging for the best photos. Winners will be chosen each day and announced on Visit Tri-Cities social media accounts. Prizes vary by day. Three grand prize winners will receive airfare packages from Avelo Airlines. These winners will be announced by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13. 

SCHEDULE

Monday of Excellence - May 2

Announces the launch of the 2022 Excellence in Service program 

Together Tuesday - May 3 

Highlights group activities in the Tri-Cities

Water and Weather Wednesday - May 4

Showcases outdoor recreation 

Photo prize: Rock Shop gift certificate 

Thirsty Thursday - May 5

Explores the craft beverage scene

Photo prize: Take a Break Tri-Cities and Rockabilly Roasting Co. gift certificates 

Foodie Friday - May 6

Tastes throughout the Tri-Cities

Photo prize: Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex and Bite at the Landing gift certificates

Cinco Saturday - May 7 

Celebrates Hispanic culture in the Tri-Cities

Photo prize: Tri-City Dust Devils General Admission Tickets and Shakey’s Pizza gift certificate 