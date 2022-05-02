Visit Tri-Cities celebrates National Tourism Week with contests, activities and more

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
Visit Tri-Cities is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week from May 2-7 to highlight the importance of tourism. This year’s theme is “The Future of Travel” and will offer ideas for supporting Tri-Cities tourism.
The best way to ensure the longevity of attractions we all enjoy is to make sure the community experiences them, said Visit Tri-Cities.
“Tourism is fun and games, literally, but is also an impactful and a vital component of the Tri-Cities economy,” said the Visit Tri-Cities press release. “Each year, visitors spend $489.3 million in Benton and Franklin counties which generates $51.2 million in State and local taxes.”
Visit Tri-Cities continued to say this money impacts community resources and reduces the household tax burden for Tri-Citians by more than $500.
The weeklong celebration is accompanied by a community picture contest. People are asked to take pictures of the community tourist attractions they visit and post them to social media with #TCTourism. Photos must be taken in Tri-Cities over the past two years and feature any tourism-related activity. Be sure to tag @tricitieswa and @AveloAir to enter.
A secret group of “tourism experts” will be judging for the best photos. Winners will be chosen each day and announced on Visit Tri-Cities social media accounts. Prizes vary by day. Three grand prize winners will receive airfare packages from Avelo Airlines. These winners will be announced by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
SCHEDULE
Monday of Excellence - May 2
Announces the launch of the 2022 Excellence in Service program
Together Tuesday - May 3
Highlights group activities in the Tri-Cities
Water and Weather Wednesday - May 4
Showcases outdoor recreation
Photo prize: Rock Shop gift certificate
Thirsty Thursday - May 5
Explores the craft beverage scene
Photo prize: Take a Break Tri-Cities and Rockabilly Roasting Co. gift certificates
Foodie Friday - May 6
Tastes throughout the Tri-Cities
Photo prize: Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex and Bite at the Landing gift certificates
Cinco Saturday - May 7
Celebrates Hispanic culture in the Tri-Cities
Photo prize: Tri-City Dust Devils General Admission Tickets and Shakey’s Pizza gift certificate
