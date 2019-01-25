TRI-CITIES, WA - We are now in the 35th day of the partial government shutdown and today will be the second missed paycheck for many government employees.
In an effort to help our local TSA agents who are once again missing a paycheck, Visit Tri-Cities is giving back by giving $50 gas gift cards to all of the 43 TSA agents that work at the Pasco Airport.
Michael Novakovich President and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities, a company directly tied to the tourism in our community, tells me they feel grateful that both TSA and FAA agents have continued going to work despite not getting paid. This in turn has allowed the airport to continue running and allowed our local economic engine to keep going.
Buck Taft the Director of the Airport tells me they have received an outpouring of support from the community.
TSA and FAA agents cannot accept any cash donations, TSA can however accept gift cards with a cap of $50. FAA agents can only accept meals.
For more information on how you can help our local TSA and FAA agents contact Buck Taft at 509-547-6352 who is in charge of coordinating all donations or gifts between the community and employees.