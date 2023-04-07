RICHLAND, Wash.- John Atwell has been named acting Project Director for the VIT plant at the Hanford site by Bechtel.
Atwell is stepping into the new role following the recent death of Valerie McCain, who was the Project Director from 2018 until March 2023.
Atwell has more than 40 years of management experience at several levels of engineering and project management, including nuclear power plants and high-hazard facilities according to a press release from the VIT plant.
For the past two years Atwell has been the Project Director for Bechtel's Vogtle Units 3 & 4 completion project. He will begin his new role as acting Project Director for the VIT plant immediately.
