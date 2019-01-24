TRI-CITIES, WA - Vivid Imaginations is a traveling face painting service that works regularly with the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, Visit Tri-Cities and can often be found at the Tri-City Americans games.

Dee Pridemore started Vivid Imaginations two years ago with the hopes of changing the perception of the face painting business.

She began her journey by working with Animal Kingdom and Toon Town at Walt Disney World in Florida where she got the chance to train with many reputable artists.

Currently, all the artists at her company are trained with exclusive techniques that allows them to keep an average service time of 3 minutes per design.

When asked what her favorite part of the face painting business is Dee says it's simply the look on people's faces after the big reveal.

At Vivid Imaginations they pride themselves on only using safe products that are hypoallergenic, lightweight and comfortable for all skin types.