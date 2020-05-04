TRICITEIS, WA - Virginia Mason Memorial offers the community safe and convenient ways to receive health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage patients to continue to seek routine medical care, particularly for chronic conditions.

· VMM offers home delivery of prescription medications through The Pharmacy at Creekside. Please call 509-573-3808 to get started.

· Televisits are also now offered at most VMM clinics. Patients can continue routine care and manage chronic conditions from home using a cell phone, tablet or computer. To schedule a televisit, call 509-249–5097.

· VMM also has recently introduced online appointment scheduling at our primary care clinics. Visit the clinic website and select “Schedule Appointment” at the top of the page. Online scheduling is available at:

o Apple Valley Family Medicine

o Family Medicine of Yakima

o Memorial Cornerstone Medicine

o Pacific Crest Family Medicine

o Selah Family Medicine

o Zillah Family Medicine