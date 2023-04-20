PENDLETON, Ore.- Campgrounds in the Umatilla National Forest are in need of volunteer campground hosts for the summer.
Hosts would be provided with their own campsite with food and fuel allowance available. Responsibilities include greeting campers, restocking supplies, upkeep of the campground and maintenance as needed.
The Forest Service says it is common for retirees to apply as a way to spend the summer in the forest.
There are five sites needing hosts for the summer.
Jubilee Lake Campground is the largest in the forest with 53 campsites. Hosts are needed from early July through September.
Woodward Campground hosts 14 tent and trailer sites overlooking a private lake. Campground hosts would be on-site from early July to September.
Anyone interested in hosting at Jubilee Lake or Woodward should contact Walla Walla Ranger Kiyoshi Fujishin at 509-522-6277 or kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
Oliver Lake requires a host through Labor Day, starting in early June. The campground is located on the shore of a 90-acre mountain lake with 28 campsites.
North Fork John Day Campground features horse handling facilities with 20 total sites. A shorter duration can be negotiated, though typical hosts last from Memorial Day through October.
Bull Prairie Lake Campground also needs a host from Memorial Day through October to watch over 30 sites with a lake and fishing docks to enjoy.
Information for Oliver Lake, North Fork John Day and Bull Prairie Lake can be found by contacting Roy Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
