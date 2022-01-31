KENNEWICK, WA - If you're looking for a volunteer opportunity, here's one for you!
The food pantry of all food pantries is always looking for volunteers to join their team! 2nd Harvest has two locations: one in Spokane and one in Tri-cities. Their goal is to bring community resources together and distribute them throughout Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
Their community partnerships director, Eric Williams, says he's grateful for all of their volunteers because without them they wouldn't be able to distribute the amount of food they have.
Last year they distributed close to 40 million pounds of food, which is equivalent to 32 million meals.
Anyone can sign up to volunteer. Kids between the age of 9 and 13 must have a parent or guardian with them. The pantry is also now allowing bigger groups to volunteer together, so you can bring friends, family and co-workers.
But what does a typical day as a volunteer look like?
Volunteers form an assembly line and sort through the donated items looking for food that isn't ready to be eaten or isn't edible. They also help distribute the food items to those in need while traveling to different counties in Washington.
You can go on 2nd Harvest's website at 2-harvest.org, click on the volunteer tab to sign-up and see the volunteer date and times you can choose from. Shifts are typically a minimum of two hours a day.
For additional volunteer information, you can click here.