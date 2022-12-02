Volunteers build 1.5K bikes in four hours at Bike Build 2022

KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than 600 volunteers showed up to the Bikes for Tikes bike building event at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the thirteenth year in a row on December 2. The volunteers included many local first responders, including Kennewick Police, Richland Police, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agencies.
The event is through the Bikes for Tikes nonprofit, which has donated nearly 17,000 bikes to those in need. According to the nonprofit’s press release, the bikes built at the event will be gifted to children in time for Christmas, along with a helmet.
BCSO and BCFD1 worked quality assurance, making sure all parts were tightly secured and ensuring the bikes were ready to be given to their new owners.
Each organization said they were more than happy to help and take part in the event. This year, 1,535 bikes were built in under four hours.
