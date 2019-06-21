RICHLAND, WA - A Richland couple, now in their 80's got an incredible gift from a local organization Friday.
Volunteers spent the day at the couple's house where the pair have lived for more than 50 years.
Rebuilding Mid-Columbia teamed up with the Richland Rotary and Campbell and Company to paint this couple's house and fix the bathroom free of charge.
Glen and Elaine DeLozer moved to Richland in the 1960's, since then they've raised four daughters in this house but high medical bills have prevented them from doing some much needed repairs.
"It means a lot, we can't even get down on our knees to move around," says Glen DeLozer. "Financially it's a big thing too because who can afford to get their house painted."
The couples says one of the best parts of finally getting these repairs done is being able to contribute to the neighborhood.
"You just fall in love with them they remind you of your grandparents," says Crystal Carter, Executive Director and Founder of Rebuilding Mid-Columbia. "You want to do whatever you can to improve their quality of life."
This is the 85th project that Rebuilding Mid-Columbia has done in the last two years.