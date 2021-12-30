YAKIMA, WA - In years past, Catholic Charities' volunteers helped clear snow from the sidewalks and driveways of those who couldn't do it themselves.
With the lack of volunteers this year, Catholic Charities are struggling to provide that service again.
That's where you come in. Want to become a volunteer? Click here or call (509) 965-7105. You can also call that number if you need services.
LouAnn Desgrosellier is 73, has vertigo, and lives alone. She has to shovel the snow from her driveway using her cane - and she's not the only one.
"It just makes life a lot more difficult so a lot of us need a helping hand," said Desgrosellier.
She said she often worries about losing her balance and falling on ice.
As the Catholic Charities volunteer service coordinator, Desgrossellier helps get volunteers to those who need it most.
"We have the best volunteers in the city so we are very fortunate with those we have, we just need a few more of them," said Desgrossellier.
If there are not enough volunteers, their low-income elderly or disabled clients are put on the waiting list.
"We always hope that we got everything set up before the need is there but that hardly ever happens," said Desgrossellier.
Often the snow melts before they can even find someone to help said Desgrossellier.
She said they have close to 300 clients that need help this winter.
"A lot of times you don't really think about it until you get out there and you see how disabled the client is or maybe how old a person is and you see that they do need help," said Desgrossellier.