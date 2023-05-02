WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla is accepting applications for volunteer positions on several city committees.
Applications are due by noon on June 2. Information about the open positions and applications are available through the City of Walla Walla or by contacting the City Clerk's office at 509-527-4424.
Current city committee openings in Walla Walla:
- Civil Service Commission
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Housing Authority
- Planning Commission
- Sustainability Committee
- Transportation Benefit District Improvement Committee
- Water and Wastewater Advisory Committee
