YAKIMA, Wash. - Free assistance with citizenship applications is coming to Yakima Valley Community College on April 15. Immigration attorneys, paralegals and interpreters will volunteer their time to help with applications.
The event is part of April's Citizenship day, which will also host venues in Tacoma and Vancouver.
Yakima's event kicks off at 10 a.m. on April 15 inside the Deccio Building, with walk-ins only. Early arrival is recommended as the workshops are expected to take three to four hours in total.
Hosts of the Citizenship Day, We Are One America, says all required documents must be present on April 15, including certified court documents and police reports, if there is a history of arrests, detainment or court appearances.
Questions about Citizenship Day should be sent to wna@weareoneamerica.org or 206-926-3924.
