KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of volunteers will gather at the Three Rivers Convention Center on December 2 to build 1,600 bicycles for children in need throughout the Northwest through the Bikes for Tikes Bike Build 2022. The Bikes for Tikes nonprofit builds and donates bicycles to those in need, with nearly 17,000 donated thus far, according to a press release from the organization.
“Bikes for Tikes is a program that goes beyond just a bike,” said Cindy O’Neill with the Arc of the Tri-Cities. “It is a gift beyond the wishes of the parent and a tool for inclusion in the neighborhood for the child, with the ability to participate in activities with others their age.”
Over 600 volunteers are expected to attend, with a goal of building 1,600 bicycles in under four hours, according to the press release from Bikes for Tikes. Children in need will receive the new bikes, plus a new helmet, in time for Christmas because of the event.
“We believe every child should know the joy and independence of riding their own bicycle,” said Bikes for Tikes organizers. “Many families, however, simply cannot afford that purchase. Our goal is to provide a bicycle and helmet to every child that needs one in the hope that this spirit of giving will become a lasting part of all those involved.”
The volunteers will start at 9 a.m. and are expected to be done by lunchtime, according to the press release. Volunteers are still being accepted; you can register online.
“I’ve been a part of delivering the Adopted families Christmas presents, including the bikes, and each year I am humbled to see the happiness that each family has expressed,” said Jim Jarrett with Apollo Mechanical Contractors. “There has not been a delivery that I left with dry eyes after seeing the children and parents have a Christmas that they never thought possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.