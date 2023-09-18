SALEM, Ore.-Oregonians can now cast their votes for 16 finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon Contest.
Oregon Business and Industry, a statewide business association and chamber of Commerce and Here is Oregon are sponsoring the contest to determine which product manufactured in Oregon is the best.
Dental chairs, robots, finishing salt and more are on the ballots that are open to Oregon residents and available online.
Over 150 Oregon products were submitted for consideration before a panel from industry, the media and education narrowed the ballot to 16 finalists according to an OBI press release.
The Coolest Thing Made in Oregon winner will be determined through several rounds of voting. The first round closes at noon on September 26.
The manufacturer of the winning product will receive formal recognition from OBI and statewide bragging rights according to today's press release.
16 finalist for Coolest Thing Made in Oregon:
- A-dec’s 500 Dental Chair
- Aero Teardrop’s The Steel Camper
- Agility Robotics’ Digit Robot
- Daimler Truck North America’s Freightliner eCascadia
- Daxbot’s Dax Robot
- EarthCruiser USA’s EXP Model
- Freres Engineered Wood’s Mass Ply Panels
- Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processor
- Jacobsen Salt Co.’s Pure Flake Finishing Salt
- Keith Manufacturing Co.’s Walking Floor Freight Unloader
- Leatherman’s FREE P4 Multi-tool
- Lightbox Jewelry’s Lab-grown Diamonds
- Relevant Building Company’s Ramona 40 Container Home
- Rogue Creamery’s Rogue River Blue Cheese
- SAM Medical’s XT Tourniquet
- Timber Stoves’ Revere Patio Heater
