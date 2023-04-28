TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The Arc of Tri-Cities creates the Voyager Initiative Program to help people ages 14 and up with developmental disabilities or on the Autism spectrum. The focus is to teach them social skills they can use in their daily lives.
The program idea first started when parents began asking if there were any programs available in the Tri-Cities.
Jake Boneck, Voyager Initiative Program Manager tells me they see the need and the gap and they’re working to fill it while growing the current program.
“We feel bad for these families that don’t have these services and these individuals that are struggling with life and to get through life without these social skills.” he tells me. “We’re here to teach them how to cope and how to identify emotions.”
Jake says currently, only 15 people are enrolled in the three day program. It runs Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday at the Arc. Each day is based on a different skill set.
Tuesdays are full of fun playing Dungeons and Dragons. Then on Wednesdays and Thursday, participants are taught some basic social skills to help them outside of the program.
So far, Jake says the feedback from the community and parents has been amazing. The growth from those enrolled being all the more rewarding.
Jake started the program inSeptember with the help of his teacher’s assistant, Talen Dixon.
Talen tells me he got involved with the Arc because of his mom who works there.
Now he’s become Jake’s teacher’s assistant during the week and has made friends with the students.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of these students and a lot of them have gotten to know me.” says Talen “We’ve gotten to be pretty good friends I’d say and I’ve gotten to know Jake a little bit and I’d say we make a pretty good team.”
Both Jake and Talen tell me their goal is to grow the program throughout the rest of the year. The program will be available during the summer and registration is open year-round.
You can always visit the Arc of Tri-Cities website for more information.
