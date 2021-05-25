YAKIMA, WA - Every year, on average, humans cause almost half of the wildfires in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Many annual burn bans, including ones in both Oregon and Washington states, go into effect June 1st.
Fire danger levels worsen this season as hotter weather and higher winds are coming in much sooner.
"It's always a good idea to think twice about [camp]fires when you're in very dry, windy, and hot conditions because that's a recipe for bad things to happen," said Washington BLM spokesperson, Jeff Clark.
Since the pandemic, more and more people have been camping to 'get away' from others and the virus said, Clark.
"We've got really great conditions to be out and about but really poor conditions when you want to prevent wildfires," said Clark.
Clark said to utilize metal fairings to keep campfires in one place, never leave a burning fire unattended, and make sure the pit is cold to the touch before leaving it.
The Washington BLM responded to five wildfires on the East side just last weekend said, Clark. He said if a campfire gets out of hand, call right away so first responders can handle it before anyone gets hurt.
"You potentially have saved lives and property, which is our number one goal, is the safety of our firefighters and the public," said Clark.
Starting June 1st, campfire burn bans in Oregon:
- Within ½ mile of the Crooked River’s edge from the Highway 97 bridge to Lake Billy Chinook.
- Within ½ mile of the Deschutes River’s edge from the Highway 20 bridge to Lake Billy Chinook.
- Within ½ mile of Lake Simtustus (located between Round Butte Dam and Pelton Dam).
- Within the Lower Deschutes National Wild and Scenic River corridor, which extends from Pelton Dam to the Columbia River.
- Within ½ mile of Lake Billy Chinook, including the BLM Beach dispersed recreation site located ½ mile east of the Three Rivers Recreation Area on the south shore of the Metolius Arm of the lake.
- Within ½ mile of the White River’s edge from its confluence with the Deschutes River upstream to the eastern boundary of the Mt. Hood National Forest.
- The Mainstem John Day River from Tumwater Falls (River Mile 10) upstream to Kimberly (RM 185).
- The North Fork John Day River, from the confluence with the Mainstem at Kimberly (RM 0) upstream to the Umatilla National Forest boundary (RM 62).
Washington campfire burn bans will update online as season progress.