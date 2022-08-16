WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems.
WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered the best education at the cheapest rates.
The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition, the student to faculty ratio, and graduation rates.
It was determined that Washington State had the 4th best community college system, while Oregon had the 10th.
