TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21.
The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in addition to the questionable spending, the district lacked documentation to show where some funds were going.
The state auditor's office made recommendations on how to fix the questionable spending areas and asked the Toppenish School Board to take action on those recommendations.
According to Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy, all the questionable spending was caused by lack of oversight by the school board.
"This is about failure of leadership with the superintendent and the leadership of the district and the school board for their role in being accountable for what transpires and what happens at the school district," McCarthy said.
According to the audit documents, the Superintendent John Cerna Sr. made several questionable purchases on his district credit card without documentation showing what the expense was for and took trips with coworkers without saying what the trips were for.
I asked Auditor McCarthy whether she believed the lack of documentation for the audit was intentional. She responded saying she doesn't have any proof of that.
"I don't know that," McCarthy said. "I do know that, I would say it was unusual in the fact that there was so many instances of mismanagement of funds."
The audit also found Cerna Sr.'s last two pay raises were done improperly. According to the superintendent's last contract - which was for his term from 2010 to 2013, then extended twice - any pay increase must be done in the form of an amendment to his contract.
The audit documents state no amendment was added to his contract, yet Cerna Sr. received pay increases of $7,530 in 2020 and $8,929 in 2021. The audit documents also state the superintendent was overpaid for his phone and internet stipend.
The auditor's office made recommendations to the district on how to correct his problem in the accountability report. The recommendations were to follow contract guidelines set in place before giving raises, do a legal review to see if any actions like repayment are necessary and required by law, follow stipend payments set in contracts and to fix the district's internal controls to ensure proper oversight of spending.
"One of your most important jobs as a school board is to ensure the superintendent is acting appropriately," McCarthy said.
The district and school board denied interviews with me about the audit but the Business Manager for the Toppenish School District Mark Kresge replied to one of my emails saying they responded in detail to the auditor's office about their findings.
The district's response to the findings on the superintendent said they agreed and were taking immediate action to examine their policies and practices for travel and credit card spending.
The audit documents also found questionable spending in regard to former Vice Principal Johnny Cerna Jr.
The documents state Cerna Jr. was paid for a position as the high school wrestling coach even though he had already been fired. Johnny Cerna Jr. is John Cerna Sr.'s son.
The audit states Cerna Jr. did not perform the job of high school wrestling coach. At the time, Cerna Jr. was on administrative leave for allegations against him and his wife, Bertha Cerna - a former teacher at TSD - of sexual misconduct with minors and providing students with drugs and alcohol.
On May 23, 2021, Cerna Jr. was placed on administrative leave. On July 27, 2021, his position as the high school wrestling coach was approved but a contract was never signed.
The wrestling season began November 2021 and on January 6, 2022, TSD started a personnel notice of employment.
On January 20, Cerna Jr. was fired and on January 31 and February 28, Cerna Jr. received full payments for the unsigned contract. The payments totaled $7,108.
TSD responded to the auditor's office saying Cerna Jr. was on paid administrative leave and would have normally been paid for his position as a coach. They justified their actions by saying they paid Cerna Jr. the full amount to avoid a lawsuit.
The auditor's office stuck to their findings that this spending was questionable and recommended the school district make sure employees work before paying them.
In addition to these findings, the auditor's office also believes TSD may have violated the lending of credit laws when the district paid the nonprofit Community Safety Network of Toppenish for four different transactions. Lack of documentation failed to show what the payments were for. The nonprofit later reimbursed the district $9,909.
The audit also stated a conflict of interest may exist with the nonprofit because Superintendent John Cerna Sr. and Business Manager Mark Kresge both hold governor positions in the nonprofit.
The auditor's office recommended the district create a valid contract with the nonprofit before doing any business with them and further create policies for how the district will do business with the nonprofit.
TSD responded to this recommendation saying no business relationship exists with the nonprofit.
The statement further states,
"The business transactions at issue with the non-profit are not an example of a system failure, rather they are examples of how internal controls are working properly at Toppenish School District. This was an error by an employee that was recognized immediately by the business department and corrected in a timely manner. In both instances, separated by a year each, the transactions were immediately flagged and corrected. The first instance was corrected on the same day; the second instance was flagged and corrected within a week. No lending of credit occurred in either instance as both the charge and reimbursement were receipted in the same reporting period and cancelled each other out. Furthermore, outside of these two instances, no other examples of this error occurred in FY20, 21, and 22. It is not reasonable to hold these two errors as proof that there is a business relationship between the district and non-profit; no such business relationship exists."
The district goes on to say the superintendent and business manager's positions don't create a conflict of interest because they don't financially benefit from their positions on the nonprofit.
Auditor McCarthy said her office has made its recommendations and now it is up to the school board to make those changes.
"It's important for them, the school board to tighten up, they can do this, to tighten up their internal controls," McCarthy said.
If not, McCarthy said there is no fraud or reportable activity that can be transferred to the state prosecutor's office, but it would be up to the citizens of Toppenish to show the district they want change.
"They're an elected body and the citizens have a right to ensure the leaders of their school district are doing the right thing," McCarthy said.
In the Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report, the auditor's office found TSD lacked documentation for spending with the COVID-19 – Education Stabilization Fund. According to the documents, this was reported to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
I reached out to OSPI through emails and phone calls for comments on the new findings and did not hear back.
You can view more financial statements and past audits HERE.
