KENNEWICK, WA - On April 12, 2019, the WA State House passed House Bill 1087 after a study proving that long-term care coverage is not covered by Medicare or other health insurance; the majority of seniors age 65 and over will need long-term care services, and the fact that paying out-of-pocket is expensive. Additionally, alternative funding mechanism for long-term care access could save the Medicaid program eight hundred ninety-eight million dollars in the 2051-2053 biennium.
In 2019, the LTSS Trust Act was signed into law, now known as the Washington Cares Fund. Washingtonians will start being taxed January 1, 2022.
On the November 2019 ballot, WA voters were given the option to vote to maintain or repeal this bill. It was an advisory vote, meaning it was already passed into law. 62.92% of Washingtonians voted to repeal it and 37.08% voted it be maintain.
"Washingtonians that I've counseled feel cheated because they didn't really want this." said Deanna O'Neal, financial advisor/educator.
However, paying for long-term care is a pressing issue leaving many families stretched for cash.
"Something that people don't realize is that about 50% of us will need some type of long term care so educating yourself now is vital." said O'Neal.
That's where the Washington cares fund comes in.
"Washington cares fund is a state-operated long-term care supplement." said O'Neal.
This is not life insurance, or paying into a social security.
"The state has said that if you have paid 10 years into the tax, you will have benefits of 36,500 dollars lifetime max benefits for long-term care facility." said O'Neal.
Every working Washingtonian will get taxed 58 cents per every 100 dollars you make; gross income.
"For example, If you make 100,000 in a year you pay 580 dollars." said O'Neil.
Once you qualify, you can get your once-in-a-lifetime max of $36,500 if you ever needed long-term care. If you don't ever need long term care, think of this tax as paying into a system that pays for long term care for those who are wards or the state or can't afford it.
"My belief is they created this fund to supplement that because it's expensive." said O'Neal.
You only benefit from this tax if you live in Washington. If you move to another state you don't get this benefit or your money back.
You'll also have to meet qualifications before you get the long-term care payment.
These requirements are: paying the tax for at least 10 years, working at least 500 hours a year, and not having a tax gap of more than 5 years.
For example, if you start paying the tax, and then either stop working (ex: going on maternity leave) or move out of state for a year or two, as long as you come back to Washington and work, you can still qualify for the 36,000. However, moving to another state will not give you this money.
Additionally, any Washington tax payer, including working teens, will be taxed. However, if they are working less than 500 hours a year, those years will not count as part of their 10 plus years paying the tax in order to qualify to receive the $36,500.
Those who are close to retirement can qualify for the money in 2025.
The opting out option is if you have your own personal long term care plan, like a long-term care insurance or life insurance with a long-term care rider attached to it and that policy is in force, not just applied for, but in force before November 1st. It must be in effect before this November in order to opt out.
The issue is, O'Neal says many insurance companies are not offering new long-term care plans to people because they are overwhelmed. She said National Guardian and Lincoln Money Guard are some of the only two she knows are working with people. wonders if this $36,500 will be enough.
"What a lot of people don't realize is the average cost of long-term care in Washington state is anywhere from $5-10,000 dollars a month."
Over the span of the average 4 years people spend in long term care facilities, this comes out to 400,000 dollars. either way, she encourages people to have a life insurance and long-term care plan.