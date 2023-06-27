Washington next month will become the first U.S. state to deduct taxes from workers’ paychecks to finance a new long-term care benefit for residents who can’t live independently due to illness, injury or aging-related conditions like dementia. Advocates say that when the benefit becomes available in 2026, it will provide a financial lifeline for workers who otherwise could not afford care. Opponents are concerned that the payroll deduction will amount to a pay cut for those who contribute to the fund but never need the benefits. The payroll deduction approach to long-term care funding is getting the attention of policymakers around the country. Other states, including California and New York, are exploring similar programs.