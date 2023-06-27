OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington state's new long-term care insurance program, The WA Cares Fund, launches on July 1.
“The kick-off of WA Cares represents a critical step toward addressing the long-term care crisis in our state,” said WA Cares Fund Director Ben Veghte, Ph.D.
According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) more than three million Washingtonians will begin earning benefits when the fund opens.
WA Cares is designed to help people with long-term care needs stay in their homes as long as they choose and covers a wide range of services from meals and home modifications.
Washingtonians can contribute 0.58% of each paycheck through automatic payroll deductions during their working years according to the DSHS. Workers will then earn access to a $36,500 lifetime benefit (adjusted annually for inflation) to help pay for long-term care services when needed.
Workers do not need to take any actions to participate in WA Cares although if an individual wants to opt out of the fund they must file an exemption application.
“Over time, I hope WA Cares will provide Washington families with the feeling of support and security they get from similar social insurance programs like Social Security and Medicare," said Veghte.
