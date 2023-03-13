WASHINGTON STATE- The State of Washington is ranked as the 10th most expensive state to own a car, according to Forbes Advisor. Washington is tied with Wyoming and Texas while California and Nevada take the number one spot on the list.
Forbes collected data from all 50 states for average costs of auto expenses, including annual car insurance rates, monthly auto loan payments, car repairs and regular gasoline.
Washington's score is aided by it's fourth place ranking in gasoline price which stands at $4.21. Only Hawaii ($4.88), California ($4.76) and Nevada ($4.24) stood between WA and the number one spot.
At $1,829, the annual car insurance rate was in the middle of the pack, coming in 26th most expensive, where New York took the prize with a $4,769 annual rate.
In 22nd place, Washingtonians monthly loan payments for their cars sits at $550, while car repairs fail to stand out at a price of $392.46 in parts and labor for a check engine light-related repair.
Ohio was found to be the cheapest state to own a car with annual insurance rates coming in at $1,112 and gasoline at $3.17 per gallon.
