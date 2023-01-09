OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded six projects with a $416,000 grant to expand industrial sites and incentivize private investment in the state, including the Tri-Cities Airport. The grants are through the Building Economic Strength Through Manufacturing (BEST) Act, which was passed in the Washington Legislature in 2021 to add 300,000 manufacturing jobs in ten years.
The funding is meant to boost the competitive business attraction of publicly-owned sites. The grants support engineering students, permitting and site due diligence, according to the press release from the department.
“Manufacturing is an important part of growing an equitable state economy with family wage jobs that strengthen communities,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “This funding for pre-development planning adds competitive value to potential sites, encouraging additional private and local investment that will bring these projects, and the jobs they will create, online as quickly as possible.”
Beyond the Tri-Cities Airport, funding went toward East Omak, the Lummi Indian Business Park, the Midvale Industrial Park, the Wallula Gap Business Park and the Watershed Business Park.
The Midvale Industrial Park in Yakima County will use the funding to survey, conduct an engineering study and design plans for the furtherance of its project. The Tri-Cities Airport will conduct a due diligence study and engineering master plan for property around the airport, according to the press release. The Wallula Gap Business Park will survey, parcel subdivision, design plans, permits and reports for the Port of Walla Walla initiative.
“This grant will provide us the opportunity to more fully develop a 500-acre industrial site where several potential tenants have expressed interest,” said the Port of Sunnyside’s executive director Jay Hester. “Together, with additional investment, we’ll be in a stronger position to create new employment opportunities within our community and help achieve the broader manufacturing goals of Washington state.”
