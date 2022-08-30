OLYMPIA, Wash. — Private landowners in Washington can now use an online portal to navigate the resources offered to them through the state Department of Natural Resources. The portal was created by the Forest Resilience and Forest Regulation divisions and launched August 30, 2022.
DNR conducted an informal survey during Spring 2022 regarding landowner assistance programs. It found that many landowners know what assistance they’re looking for, but aren’t always able to find all the information they need.
To combat confusion and make this assistance easier for landowners, the new “Landowner Assistance Portal” sorts 34 subjects into four categories; Resources for Managing My Forest, Keeping My Forest Healthy, Education and Training, and Permits and Regulations.
“This new tool is a one-stop shop for private forestland owners in Washington,” said Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands. “We are making transformational investments in our landowner assistance programs with the goal of keeping Washington the Evergreen state. Easier access to information on forest health, stewardship, and wildfire prevention will help landowners protect their homes and forests. Healthy forests, no matter what size, provide benefits to all who live in Washington.”
