OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Commerce is hoping to establish a new credit building program for small businesses in the state.
Commerce is looking for a nonprofit or collaboration of organization to create a Small Business Resiliency Network (SBRN) credit building pilot program according to a commerce press release.
Credit Unions, community foundations and other organizations are encouraged to submit a response to Commerce's request for qualifications. An information session about the credit building program will be held on March 22 at 10 a.m. via zoom. Attendees are asked to register beforehand.
Proposals are due by April 9.
According to Commerce, the credit building program would:
- Create more equitable access to capital for business owners from Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.
- Address underlying barriers to conventional lending as identified by SBRN partner organizations.
- Design and launch innovative products to leverage capital to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Washington.
