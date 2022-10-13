PORTLAND, Ore.-
With California recently approving a ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035 and France starting an initiative to pay the equivalent of $4,000 for people to swap their cars for electric bikes, Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach conducted a survey to see what it would take for American drivers to go electric.
The survey of 3,021 drivers found that the average driver in Washington state would accept no less than a $5,892 cash payment from the government if an all-electric car policy was enforced.
The survey also produced an interactive map highlighting how much the drivers of each state would accept to switch to electric vehicles.
The survey also found that:
49% of drivers think that cash incentives are a good idea.
65% of those surveyed said electric vehicles are not evolving fast enough to combat climate change.
13% of respondents support banning gas vehicles.
