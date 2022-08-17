WASHINGTON STATE.-
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic businesses are struggling to hire enough workers, which often leads to delays in service and reduced business hours.
The pandemic spurred the "great resignation" and businesses are still struggling to find enough qualified employees.
Workers are easier to find in some states than others. The personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on the rate of job openings for the latest month, and the past 12 months to determine which states are struggling the most in hiring.
According to the WalletHub findings Washington State is struggling the least in hiring, with a job opening rate during the latest month of 5.00% and a job openings rate in the past 12 months of 6.10%
