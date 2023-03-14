WALLA WALLA, Wash. —

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visited Walla Walla to discuss affordable housing, early childcare and education assistance and the improvements for fish passages.

Gov. Inslee’s first visit involved talking with the City Manager, and the managers of the recent affordable housing facility while taking a tour of the apartment complex.

Gov. Inslee says the affordable housing complex is a major step in the right direction for dealing with the housing crisis in Washington, but there is still more work to be done.

“We have this beautiful facility with over 50 units but we need another 765,” says Gov. Inslee. “The need is profound. The only way to solve this is through public investment. thats why im asking legislature to really step up to the plate and fight homelessness this year.”

Gov. Inslee wants to propose a a $4-billion bond that he says will help with homelessness across the state.

“This is not a moment for tiny baby steps,” says Gov. Inslee. “This is moment for a bold step forward for this state and if we do it, we are going to be a more beautiful and healthy state.”

Gov. Inslee says part of that bond would also be used for the programs like the Walla Walla Center for Children and Families which offers headstart programs for children with disabilities and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Programs (ECEAP).

Gov. Inslee says what is being done in Walla Walla for ECEAP can be duplicated across the state with more funding.

“We can really do what Walla Walla's doing statewide,” says Inslee. “These kids deserve it, these working families deserve it. We can get this job done.”

The Governor visited with Tri State Steelheaders, a non-profit that is working to improve the fish passages for salmon and steelhead in Mill Creek.

The group says the fish that make it through Mill Creek don’t have any opportunities for breaks and are essentially being asked to “sprint a marathon” through the flood breaks and levies.

The Tri State Steelheaders has found a habitat roughly 50 miles up stream from Mill Creek it says could significantly improve the quality of life for salmon and steelhead.

“We have a statewide treasure at least 50 miles upstream,” says Inslee. “A beautiful habitat if we can just get salmon to get up there, so this is a high priority to the state so we see salmon for generations to come.”

Gov. Inslee said he is going to back to Olympia to propose his bond to state legislature.