Wash., —
Last week, Democratic members of the Washington state House of Representatives proposed a $65 billion supplemental budget proposal to satisfy Washingtonians' needs to recover from the pandemic. The proposal addresses several different current issues, noting that the focus is on issues that have existed and were made worse throughout the pandemic.
Included in the proposal is school, behavioral health and housing investments and child care access. The intention, according to the press release, was on forms of economic recovery that are proven to be successful.
“Schools are not only made whole through stabilization, but improved with the inclusion of funding for HB 1664 to put more nurses, social workers, psychologists, and counselors in schools and address growing student mental health needs,” said the press release. “Funding is also provided for food assistance, addressing inflation, and transportation needs.”
Child care and welfare systems would receive $282 million for providers, ECEAP slots and foster programs.
Over $200 million would be allocated for various business recovery. On top of funds for specific industries, the funding would also go towards the motion picture assistance program, disaster recovery for small businesses and an innovation and competitiveness fund for small businesses.
An additional $332 million would be allocated towards behavioral health with an emphasis on workforce recruitment/retention.
“Ensuring that providers can pay employees a fair wage is one tool the state can use to keep access to services guaranteed, meaning more people can stay healthy and specialty care for a mental health crisis or substance use,” said the press release.
The proposal also covers transportation, housing and homelessness funding. Additionally, $3.6 billion would remain in reserves.
The proposal awaits further votes and consideration.
