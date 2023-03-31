WASHINGTON- Lawmakers have taken 2023's Transgender Day of Visibility to share their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The day was started in 2010 to represent a day to empower transgender people to be themselves, but allowing them to make the choice as some choose to not be visible due to possible discrimination.
Every single person should have the freedom to feel safe as their true authentic self. On Transgender Day of Visibility in Washington state, we see you and encourage you to come as you are. https://t.co/f743njbKQ1— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2023
On #TransDayOfVisibility, we celebrate the contributions of Trans Americans. I am proud to stand with the Trans community and will continue fighting for legislation to help protect LGBTQ+ Americans.— Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) March 31, 2023
Trans people should be treated with dignity & respect. Full stop.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 31, 2023
But instead of working toward equal protection under law, the GOP is engaged in a vicious crusade against trans people everywhere. It's shameful & cruel—& it's on all of us to speak out & fight back. #TDOV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.