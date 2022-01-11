WA legislators discuss health bill for behavioral outpatient treatment

OLYMPIA - Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) and Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way) proposed Senate Bill 5645/House Bill 1773 regarding community treatment for Washington citizens with severe behavioral health issues that pose a threat to themselves or others.
Rather than a hospital, the legislation proposed assisted outpatient treatment for individuals after a court ruling. Their care would then be coordinated by a care team and a judge, with two priorities: recovery and stability of the patient, and using the least restrictive treatment necessary.
“We shouldn’t wait for people to hit rock bottom before providing them the structure, support and services they require,” Dhingra said. “Assisted outpatient treatment is an effective way to get people on the path to recovery.”
Legislators developed the bill in cooperation with family members of current/former Washington residents suffering from behavioral health issues. Reflecting on what did and did not work with previous programs, assisted outpatient treatment was created.
One large proponent of assisted outpatient treatment is that the care team is responsible for checking in with patients on a regular basis. If the patient does not show up, the care team is responsible for finding and ensuring that the patient is okay. The care team can also evaluate if and when more serious care is necessary.
The bill outlines multiple changes to systems, options for the bill and different ways to place someone under assisted outpatient treatment.
The legislative session addressing the proposal is set for 60 days and began yesterday.