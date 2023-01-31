WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several Washington legislators introduced a bill that would support Washington farmers on January 31 by addressing the Specialty Crop Research Initiative (SCRI) issue affecting farmers and crop research. Representatives Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Rick Larsen introduced the bill.
The legislation updates current legislation to provide “crucial support” for farmers in Washington, according to the press release from Schrier’s office. The SCRI funds research projects like combatting fungicide resistance in wine grapes, preventing pestilence in onions and improving precision irrigation. There are requirements to receive a SCRI funding match, though. Before a 2018 Farm bill revoked the authority, the Secretary of Agriculture used to be able to waive requirements for research institutions in certain situations.
The proposed legislation would reinstate this ability for the Secretary of Agriculture, further benefiting and funding crop research projects used by Washington farmers. It’s endorsed by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, Northwest Horticultural Council and the US Apple Association, according to the press release.
“Washington farmers work tirelessly to provide our state and the entire world with high-quality produce,” said Rep. Schrier. “At a time when changes in the climate and economy have taken their toll on the agriculture industry, it is vital that we stand by our farmers and support them in any way we can. This bill will allow Washington State University and other vital agriculture research institutions, who would have otherwise been unable to afford the matching requirement, to receive support for conducting groundbreaking research.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.