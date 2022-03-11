WA Legislature adjourns their 2022 session after approving 300 bills in just 60 days

OLYMPIA -
Washington Legislature adjourned their session for the 2022 year after approving 300 bills in just 60 days.
Headlining the end of the session is a bill that Governor Inslee is calling a once-in-a-generation transportation revenue package. This package will reduce emissions for public transportation and help cutback on the state's use of fossil fuels.
That bill will be accompanied by bills including investments on housing and homelessness, education, salmon recovery, and key policies to improve health care.
Governor Inslee says, "60 days ago, I asked for big action and 60 days later they delivered."
The Governor will have 20 days to go through and sign all the bills piled in his inbox. If he doesn't sign the bills in those 20 days, they move on to the Secretary of State as if they were signed by the Governor.
