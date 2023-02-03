WA now offers free ID card to homeless residents

WASHINGTON STATE — A law passed in 2022 took effect January 1, 2023, allowing a one-time identification card for free to homeless people in Washington state. Reduced-fee IDs will also be available for $5 to some people receiving public assistance.
Department of Social Health Services offices can help people on public assistance fill out a form in order to prove eligibility. Those over age 25 will need to bring the completed form to their licensing office.
No other documentation is needed if you’ve had state ID before, according to a news release from the Department of Licensing (DOL). If you haven’t had a state ID before, you’ll need to bring proof of identity. You can look at acceptable documents online, or call a supervisor at the licensing office for help.
Be prepared to offer a mailing address to pick up your ID card. This can be a shelter, community organization or church you are connected with, according to the DOL. You can also request to pick it up at the licensing office instead.
“Having valid identification is critical to many aspects of life, including gaining access to housing,” said the DOL news release. “Thanks to a new law, the Department of Licensing is in position to help further erode this all-too-common barrier statewide.”
Assistance is available for homeless students, those in foster care and those in the juvenile rehabilitation system looking to take advantage of the new policy.
