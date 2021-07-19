YAKIMA, WA - The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported Oregon and Washington residents are seeing more than three times the number of wildland fires this year than in 2020 combined.
In just seven months of 2021, we are seeing 43 large fires burning about 560,000 acres in both states
In 2020, we saw 12 large fires that burn about 40,000 acres.
So far this wildfire season, Oregon is seeing more fires than Washington. Oregon at 26 and Washington at 17 large fires.
Their online interactive fire map shows a total of 13 active fires in both Oregon and Washington. Each fire has details of start date, cause, acreage burned, etc.