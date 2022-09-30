WA organizations receive $2M to supply families with diapers

WASHINGTON D.C. — Organizations in Washington state will receive $2 million altogether to supply families in need with diapers through a new Department of Health and Human Services program. The Diaper Distribution Pilot Program for Families in Need launched September 27, 2022, funding states and organizations in order to provide diapers, according to a press release from Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.).
The pilot program includes seven initial projects, two of which are in Washington state: the Washington state Community Action Partnership and the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency.
“Every single day, I work hard to lift stress off parents’ shoulders—because no parent should be worried about getting diapers for their child,” said Murray. “But right now, as any parent will tell you, diapers can be a huge cost—and one in three families with a child who needs diapers, struggles to afford them.”
The Washington state Community Action Partnership has been allocated $800,000 in diaper bank funding. It will partner with organizations to make sure families in need have access to diapers and diapering supplies. The partner organizations include two in Seattle, one in Longview, one in Federal Way and one in Port Angeles, along with the Benton-Franklin Community Action Committee in Pasco.
The South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency has been allocated $1.2 million to distribute diapers to families on reservations. It will serve the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, the Nisqually Tribe, the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, the Skokomish Tribe and the Squaxin Island Tribe.
