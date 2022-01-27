WA ranks 23 in study of US school systems

WASHINGTON – The results are in from the first public school system study in the country after the emergence of Omicron. They analyzed 42 metrics into three sections regarding student attainment, Student Success, School Quality and Student Physical and Mental Safety on a 100-point scale. Each state’s scores were then evaluated by weighted average for the overall score.

Overall, Washington ranked 23rd overall, with a total score of 67.54. The top state, Massachusetts, scored 86.12.

Washington ranked 28th in Student Success, and 14th in both School Quality and Student Safety.

What went in the Student Success category?

Several factors were given double weight in the 50-point Student Success category, including graduation rate, dropout rate, SAT/ACT scores, rates of college-goers and reading and math test scores. The metrics given regular weight include AP exams, gifted program students, suspension rates and sport participation. Expulsion rates and retention rates were given half weight.

What went in the School Quality category?

Metrics given regular weight in the 30-point School Quality category include per-pupil spending, U.S. rankings, student/teacher ratio, presence of a full-time nurse, the number of guidance counselors, teachers with all licenses and certifications, rate of experienced teachers and the average teachers’ salary. The following sit at half weight: presence of health councils, health education curriculum, healthy eating curriculum, and sexual health curriculum.

What went in the Student Safety category?

The Student Safety category, worth 20 points, allocated double weight to bullying and sexual harassment prevention. The metrics receiving regular weight included: bullying rates, illegal drug exposure rates, absences attributed to safety concerns, the percentage of physical fights with firearms/explosives and the firearm/explosive possession rates. Metrics given half weight were: sexual assault rates, rape and attempted rape rates, robbery rates of various types, rates of fights or attacks with and without a weapon and various threats of physical attacks.

You can find the full report results here: