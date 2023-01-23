WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life.
Virginia topped the ranking as the best state to retire in, followed by Florida, Colorado, Wyoming and Delaware. Based on the WalletHub study, Kentucky is the worst state to retire in, then New Jersey, Mississippi, Oklahoma, New York, Louisiana, Illinois and Washington.
Each of the 47 metrics was given a weight. Each state was ranked in each metric, then scores were compiled including each categories' weight. The best-possible score was 100; Virginia, the top state, scored a 57.55. Kentucky, the reported worst, scored a 38.80. Washington scored a 44.46.
When analyzing affordability, WalletHub noticed a stark difference in the adjusted cost of living. The highest, Hawaii, was two times the lowest, Alabama. Washington had the 49th-highest annual cost of in-home services, topped only by Minnesota. Minnesota’s cost of in-home services was twice the lowest state’s, West Virginia.
Washington did not rank in the top five or worst five in the taxpayer ranking, workforce percentage at 65 and up, museums per capita, theaters per capita or population percentage at 65 and up. The state did come in 47 for property-crime rate, with only Colorado, New Mexico and Louisiana reporting a higher property-crime rate. Louisiana’s is three times higher than the lowest property-crime rate in Massachusetts, according to WalletHub. Conversely, Washington tied for fifth place with Massachusetts in highest life expectancies.
