WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Warrant Officer Machinist Daryl H. Goggin, 34, of Everett, who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 has been accounted for.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Goggin was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Goggin.
According to a Defense POW/MIA (DPAA) press release in September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) tried to identify the remains of U.S. casualties from Pearl Harbor and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time and the remains of unidentified soldiers, including Goggins, were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (the Punchbowl).
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable according to the DPAA.
Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.
To identify Goggin’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis according to today's press release.
Goggin will be buried on Aug. 18, 2023 at the Punchbowl.
