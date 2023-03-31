OLYMPIA, Wash.- News media will be exempted from the state business and occupation tax as voted by the Washington State Senate. The bill is aiming to help local news outlets during tough economic times.
Senator Mark Mullet (D-WA) sponsored senate bill 5199 to help prevent media groups from shutting down as he's seen in recent years.
"Local journalists play an essential role to inform the public, hold politicians and government accountable, and make our communities stronger," said Mullet. "We need to make sure our small local newspapers can stay afloat and keep serving the public, and this bill will help.”
The state has seen news outlets lose 67% of their employees between 2005 and 2020. The bill eliminated the business and occupation tax completely for newspaper publishers and printers. Digital and online outlets are eligible if there was a printed publication for the company since 2008.
The House of Representatives will now consider the bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.